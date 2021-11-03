Job growth improves, but Central Valley businesses still struggle to find employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Job growth and economic activity continue to improve as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, employers nationwide and in the Central Valley are still struggling to find employees.

One of those businesses is Irene’s Cafe in Fresno’s Tower District. Irene Saula, who’s owned the cafe for 30 years, says she’s never had so much difficulty finding employees.

“We have very few applications. Sometimes we hire someone and spend the time training them – two or three days – and then they’re gone,” she said.

Carolyn Basinger is a recruiting manager at the staffing agency HireUp, and she says many of the people she speaks with say they got accustomed to a stay-at-home lifestyle during the pandemic and employers are not offering them jobs with an appealing work-life balance.

“We have some candidates that are being picky and choosy on what they want, the schedule…It’s kind of their world right now and we’re just living in it,” she said.

Saula said while she tries to attract new employees, large corporations are raising the minimum wage to a level she can’t afford.

“We’re at 13 dollars an hour right now, going up to 14 on Jan. 1st. We can’t really afford to pay more than that because of the food costs. Everything has gone up,” she said.

Scott Miller from the Fresno Chamber of Commerce helped start the Help Wanted California campaign over the summer, which aimed to connect employers to people looking for work.

The campaign also sent a letter to the Governor’s office but did not receive a response.

“We are currently working with our delegations in the assembly and California Senate to come up with some legislation that hopefully will move the ball forward a little bit,” Miller said.

One of the things the campaign is advocating for is creating or expanding programs to help parents with childcare, as many parents have cited that as an issue with returning to work.