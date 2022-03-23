FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The California State University System has appointed an Interim Chancellor after Dr. Castro resigned over allegations that he mishandled sexual harassment complaints while he was President at Fresno State University.

The CSU Board of Trustee chose Joelene Koester who was a former CSU Northridge President. Koester will be stepping in after the sudden departure of Dr. Castro.

“Dr. Koester is the right leader for the CSU and for this time of transition,” said CSU Board Chair Lillian Kimbell.

The move comes after a series of articles from USA Today that detailed how Fresno State and Castro dealt with allegations against Fresno State VP of Student Affairs Frank Lamas.

“I am looking forward to working together to heal, stabilize and establish our goals and direction,” said CSU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Wenda Fong.

Koester will start May 1 and serve for a year. She will make what Castro made as Chancellor including a $625,000 dollar salary, around $8,000 a month for housing, and $1,000 for transportation.

Castro resigned in February and was given a settlement that included a $400,000 payout and his “retreat rights” allowing him to teach at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo after a year.

The new appointment came less than 24 hours after the board announced an independent investigation into Fresno State. A statewide assessment of CSU Title IX practices, a creation of a task force that will recommend policy changes, especially for settlement agreements and retreat rights.

Fresno State has created its own task force to look into the same issues.

“As stated previously, we welcome this independent external investigation and Title IX assessment. We will cooperate fully with the CSU Board of Trustees to assess Fresno State’s and the CSU’s processes related to Title IX, harassment, and discrimination.

As I’ve previously shared, I have established a task force comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community members. This task force will ensure that Fresno State is an active participant in forging a solid approach to the current policies, procedures, training, and support systems focused on Title IX, discrimination, and harassment. In coordination with the findings from the Title IX assessment, our task force will guide our plan to improve the overall credibility of the systemwide and institutional processes and procedure we use to safeguard against sexual harassment and misconduct.”-President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

“The CSU owes it to our students and staff to offer a learning and working environment that is safe. Safe from abusive managers – and safe from any type of bullying, harassment and retaliation. Title IX is supposed to guarantee those protections. But over and over, we hear stories from students and staff who are left unprotected because campus officials don’t have the capacity or willingness to enforce Title IX. It should be noted that many student workers at the CSU don’t have the benefit of having a union contract; they are especially vulnerable to being exploited. The system needs real reform and the CSU community needs real protections.”- statement from the CSU Employees Union.

The Union President said while the investigation is a start, it isn’t enough and is calling for a state audit.

“The CSU System needs real reform and the CSU Community needs real protection and the CSU System is held accountable by the state legislature and that is why we are asking for the state legislative oversight on this process,” said President Catherine Hutchinson.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson will call for a state audit into the CSU System but a spokesperson for his office said that has been delayed because the previous auditor retired at the beginning of this year.