‘I’m going to miss him’: Friends remember man killed in Hanford shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – One man is dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Hanford at an apartment complex.

Police were called to the 500 block of Cameron Street sometime around 2:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. Officials say the man died a short time later.

Friends of the victim said he was a person who always wanted to encourage others.

Edward Dominquez heard the news from his son about his friend’s passing.

“I was sad, I cried, I’m going to miss him,” he said.

Dominquez’s friend had been gunned down at an apartment complex in broad daylight and Hanford police said an argument between the victim and a group of males in a car may have led to the deadly shooting.

Detective Sgt. Chad Allen with the Hanford Police Department said investigators are now working to uncover what led up to the fatal shooting.

“We are still trying to put all the puzzle pieces together, currently our detectives from the Hanford Police Department are still working this case and it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Hanford police say the car fled the scene after the shooting occurred and then fled from police, leading officers on a pursuit.

“Hanford PD located that suspect vehicle a short time later and a pursuit was initiated,” Allen said. “The pursuit ended with the driver of that vehicle leading officers on a foot pursuit.”

The driver of the car was caught a short time later and is now facing multiple charges.

Allen said the suspect has been arrested and was booked into Kings County Jail on multiple charges, including homicide.

Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex where he was killed and it is still not known if he and the suspects knew each other.

The victim was a father and someone who Dominquez said always tried to encourage him when he felt down.

“I was putting some sad stuff up on Facebook and he said man pick your head up.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.