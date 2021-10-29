‘I hope you can forgive me’: Man who police say confessed to strangling family dog speaks to CBS47

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The man who police say confessed to strangling and killing a Fresno family’s 16-year-old dog has been released from jail this afternoon after turning himself in to police Thursday evening.

23-year-old Aaron Cumpton is back on the streets after being released on zero-dollar bail.

As he left the jail, Cumpton said he “absolutely” felt guilty about the incident. He offered an apology to the family and asked for forgiveness.

“My message to the family is I hope you can forgive me for my actions, and I look to be a better person from here on out. I can’t explain why I did what I did but hopefully, you can forgive me, and we can move on,” Cumpton said.

For Kim Garcia, Artie’s owner, she is disappointed to see Cumpton back on the streets.

“I just think that it’s way too lenient and it’s unfortunate that it has to be that way,” Garcia said.

Cumpton is now facing felony charges of animal cruelty. He qualified for zero-dollar bail.

“I’m kind of angered that it seems it’s being taken so lightly from the very beginning,” Garcia said.

Garcia says she is not surprised by his release.

“I kind of expected it with our justice system that it was going to be treated leniently that’s just what I already know and how things work,” Garcia said. “It’s unfortunate because they’re not considering all the literature and studies that show people like this are more of a danger to society than what people think.”

She says it raises new concern of never knowing who is blending into society but is out of jail on bond.

“You would never know otherwise because he would blend in, and you wouldn’t know, but he clearly is a dangerous individual.”

We showed Garcia the footage of Cumpton walking out of the Fresno County Jail and in response to his apology said, “I don’t think there’s any meaning to his apology whatsoever. I don’t buy it at all. I don’t accept it. I don’t want it.”

Instead, she wants to fight the fight for justice.

“I plan on being a vigilant, persistent, try to attend court hearings, keep in contact, make sure the DA will prosecute fully, put pressure on the judge to not give a lenient sentence,” Garcia said. “I don’t plan on going away. Period.”

Garcia says after the public heard about her story, she received an outpour of support and that the community is giving her the encouragement she needs.

“It’s almost like a full-time job trying to keep up with all the support and messages coming in, I mean it’s been ongoing, all day long.”

Garcia does not view Cumpton’s bailout as a setback as she is focused on the next step to justice and to bring healing to her family.

“Artie has always been so loving and playful and sweet and loves to lick and get pet and treats. His absence is definitely going to be known. Especially by my son. It’s going to be hard to tell him that he’s not going to be there anymore.”

Pure Water Pools who Cumpton was working for at the time of the incident, did release an updated statement on Friday saying his employment is officially terminated and they will continue to work with officials to ensure justice is served. Cumpton is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 20.