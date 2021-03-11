How Fresno will spend the $177M it gets in the American Rescue Plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A major part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill just signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden, is giving billions of dollars to local governments.

It comes as Fresno faces over a $25 million budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said Fresno will receive about $177 million from this massive aid package by mid-May. For Dyer and other city officials, it’s a huge relief. The city can now fill job vacancies, avoid layoffs, and work toward financial stability amid the pandemic.

“We had two options: we had to deplete our reserves or to hold vacancies and layoff employees in the City of Fresno,” Mayor Dyer said.

Fresno City Council president Luis Chavez says a massive hit to public safety can now be avoided.

“We were scheduled to be about 100 police officers short by the end of the year,” Chavez said “We want to make sure we maintain a proper ratio of police officers to residents.”

Fresno City Council still needs to negotiate a final plan, but according to Council President Chavez the top spending items over the course of three years proposed by the mayor are:

$30 million going to infrastructure projects including Beautify Fresno

$15 million to community safety,

$40 million to combat the city’s homeless problem.

Millions are also set aside for other pandemic related issues.

“Vaccination dissemination, whatever causes are associated with that,” Dyer said. “Food distribution, prevent evictions from people who are behind on their rents.”

Mayor Dyer also proposed a one-time direct payment to Fresno city employees. Council President Chavez reveals that the payments would amount to about $5 million for pandemic-related hardships. However, the spending plan is yet to be finalized.

At the county level, Fresno County supervisors have not released a spending plan yet, but one supervisor says his top priority will be helping small businesses.

“It’s estimated that Fresno County is going to receive a little over $190 million,” said Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “The Board of Supervisors has been committed to trying to provide as much relief as possible to businesses that have been impacted.”

A list provided to Eyewitness News by Rep. Jim Costa’s office breaks down the estimated local government aid coming to Central Valley local governments from the American Rescue Plan. Costa represents California’s 16th Congressional District.

Fresno County: $193,770,000

Kern County: $174,590,000

Kings County: $29,660,000

Madera County: $30,510,000

Merced County: $53,850,000

Sacramento County: $301,010,000

San Joaquin County: $147,810,000

Stanislaus County: $106,800,000

Tulare County: $90,420,000

Tuolumne County: $10,570,000