Homeless advocate reacts to finding man stabbed to death in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno police are still investigating a brutal stabbing that left one man dead on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the area of Olive and Palm sometime around 12:45 p.m. after a man was discovered lying near a shopping center covered in blood.

The area was closed off for several hours as police looked for witnesses and collected evidence.

Cindy Delsid, the woman who found the victim, says she’s still very shaken about what she witnessed and cannot get the image out of her mind.

She is an advocate for the homeless and said it’s her mission to help them but never did she think she’d find the victim of a homicide.

“He had stab wounds on his hands he was all bloody, it was a horrific mess,” said Delsid. “I didn’t touch him but she said, ‘Cindy he’s cold”

She was out with a friend when they pulled over after spotting the man. The two were out delivering food to the homeless in the Tower District.

“Couple of friends of mine we had some burritos, some socks different things for some homeless people,” Delsid explained.

They saw the man lying near the business and figured he was asleep.

“So we pulled in here and he wasn’t moving and immediately I noticed something was wrong,” Delsid described.

Police were on scene for most of the day Saturday, looking for anyone who may have heard or seen what happened.

“We have very limited information regarding this individual’s identity at this time, appears to be a Hispanic male possibly in his 30s,” said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Delsid said the man frequented the businesses in the area and appeared to have been living on the streets.

“He’d go over there, get a cigarette, come here get kicked out of Circle K,” said Delsid.

But no matter the case, she said he didn’t deserve to die the way he did.

“He’s somebody’s brother, he could be a father to someone,” Delsid said.

Police are still working to identify the man. As for Delsid, she said she is a little shaken from what she saw but plans to continue helping the homeless in Fresno.