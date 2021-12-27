High COVID-19 test demand expected as the holiday season continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Across the Central Valley, as travelers return home from Christmas gatherings, lines at COVID-19 test centers are filling up, and at home antigen tests disappear from shelves.

UCSF’s Dr. Kenny Banh says they anticipated this happening as demand was high going into the holiday weekend.

“With the omicron variant, I think some people are worried about it, get tested thinking they might have it, and we knew with the holidays coming around people would just explode with exposures,” said Dr. Banh.

Banh says their clinics have enough PCR tests to meet the demand they’re seeing now, and they’re preparing to have to process more tests as the New Year approaches – but adds that is not the case throughout California.

“There hasn’t really been a demand to slow down from at that point. Unlike where certain areas – SoCal, or the Bay Area – where they basically had a plummeting case count, we never got there, so we’ve always been fairly busy, so we just ticked back up recently.”

Dr. Banh says it is taking two days for tests to get processed and people should only be waiting in line for 20 minutes to get the test done at their sites.