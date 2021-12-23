Heavy rain traps drivers in Fresno floodwater

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Heavy rain in Fresno created congestion on city streets, including at the intersection of Peach and Olive avenues, where on Thursday shortly before 5:00 p.m. police were called to help stranded drivers.

Some vehicles made it through the floodwaters, but others did not. Inside one of the cars stranded was Fresno State freshman Savannah Wilkerson

“I didn’t even know there was flooding when I drove in,” she said.

Wilkerson moved to the area from Manteca nearly six months ago. She was on her way to work when she turned onto Peach Avenue, thinking that the water did not appear to be that high. She soon found herself in a disabled vehicle right in the middle of traffic.

“When my car stopped and my gas wasn’t going, and I was like ‘oh my god,’ that’s when I knew,”

Other motorists taking the same route ran into the same problems.

CHP officers urge drivers to plan ahead – and advise not making the trip if you do not think your car can handle it.