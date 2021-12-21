Governor Newsom offers $50,000 reward for information on Central Valley cold cases

Pictured from left to right: Jacqueline Flores, Blake Medeiros, Jose Hernandez, and Isaiah Rule.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced four $50,000 rewards for information regarding four California cold cases.

Two of those cases happened in the Central Valley including a 2020 Visalia triple homicide and the murder of a 25-year-old Fresno mother.

“They deserve justice and they are going to get it if it is the last thing I do,” said Nikkole Rule-Balderama. “I am going to stay fighting for him because I know he would do the same thing for me.”

On May 5, 2020, Nikkole’s son, 18-year-old Isaiah Rule went out to eat with his two friends, 19-year-old Jose Hernandez and 19-year-old Blake Medeiros.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘mom, I am going to get tacos,’ and then I never heard from him again,” said Nikkole.

Later that night, Visalia Police said that Rule, Hernandez, and Medeiros were shot and killed in their car outside of Golden West High School.

“My son was one of the victims,” said Nikkole. “All I did was fall to the ground, I just wanted to be with him so bad.”

The suspect was never found.

On July 27, 2021, Fresno Police said 25-year-old Jacqueline Flores was shot and killed in her vehicle with her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat.

“It felt like a dream, like we just had to wake up,” said Flores’s cousin Odalis Tepec.

The gunman was never found.

Governor Gavin Newsom now offering a $50,000 reward for information that results in an arrest in either case.

“I am grateful that the Governor’s Office is assisting us with this $50,000.00 reward to aid us in identifying those responsible for Jacqueline’s death. We wholeheartedly believe that with this reward, someone from our community will step forward and help us with this unsolved, senseless murder,”- said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on the reward.

Nikkole’s message to the public is to speak up and help bring justice for her son.

“My son doesn’t get to come home,” she said. “I don’t get to call him and tell him that I love him and it is not fair for someone else to be living life when he doesn’t get to live his.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fresno or Visalia Police Departments.