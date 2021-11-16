Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, warns of potential winter COVID-19 surge amidst low vaccine rates

AVENAL, Calif. (KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom toured an Avenal High School vaccine site on Tuesday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

Kings County has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the state, with around half of residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Newsom warned of a surge in hospitalizations if the vaccinations in the valley do not go up soon.

“They are connected,” said Newsom. “Just talking to your own health director, 89/90% of folks that are in the hospital down the road are unvaccinated. This is not complex. This virus, this disease is not taking the winter off.”

Fiama Mora and her 9-year-old and 11-year-old daughter got the vaccine at the clinic site. For them, the shot is the best way to protect their grandmother who is high-risk.

“I figure why not,” said Fiama. “Why not just do it for her, I mean I know they were a little hesitant, but they keep thinking to themselves ‘For Mami Chella.”

Despite California leading the nation in vaccine rollout, with over 57 million vaccines administered, the Central Valley has much lower rates.

Kings County has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates per capita but Interim Health Director Darcy Pickens said Avenal has a much higher rate. Around 71% of residents, excluding the prison population, have gotten at least one dose.

“It is a big deal,” said Pickens. “The health department has been here to provide the service, but it has been the school district, it has been the supervisors, the mayor of the city of Avenal, who have really pushed this effort.”

If you want more information on the vaccines or want to schedule an appointment visit myturn.ca.gov.