Gov. Gavin Newsom visits site of future UC Merced medical school

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom and local representatives visited UC Merced, Monday morning, in what will become the future site for the first public medical education school in the Central Valley.

The school hopes to serve close to 2,200 undergraduates by 2030.

“The ‘why’ is these young folks and this conveyor belt for talent that we are advancing here at this remarkable university, UC Merced,” says Gov. Newsom.

“This is the heartland of California and it’s the largest producer of food than any other region in America, but oftentimes we’re underlooked and underserved,” says congressman, Jim Costa.

The 210-million-dollar, four-story building will become a branch campus of UCSF school of medicine. It’s not a medical school in the traditional sense, but rather a medical education school because it’s not fully accredited.

It’ll support instruction, research, and faculty in medical education, public health, and behavioral sciences with the state supporting the project.

The educational investment is one leaders hope will foster innovation, research, and capitalize on healthcare infrastructure in a key part of California.

“The way you do that is you get students from your community to go to schools like UC Merced, […] then you get residency slots here to be part of our healthcare economy,” says assembly member, Adam Gray.

Future medical student, Adan Gallardo, hopes to reap the benefits of the program to serve his community.

“It’ll allow me to stay in the Central Valley that I love, it’ll help me communicate with the doctors here, explain to them what the issues are, make a difference myself early on before I even become a doctor,” says Gallardo.

In the fall of 2023, the first cohort of students will begin their path to becoming physicians.

“There’s never been a clearer time when the lack of medical resources in the valley than in the middle of the pandemic,” says Senator, Anna Caballero.