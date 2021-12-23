Giant donation check presented to Fresno’s VA hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A special presentation was made at the Fresno VA hospital on Thursday when the proceeds from this year’s Hubbard Baro Memorial Golf Tournament were presented to hospital administrators.

$50,000 was raised at the 17th annual tournament, which took place on Veteran’s Day at Fort Washington Country Club.

“This obviously is a huge amount of money,” said the hospital’s Syndi Day. “It’s going to do so much good here at the facility and we are very grateful for that.”

The Hubbard Baro Memorial Golf Tournament has so far raised more than $400,000 for the VA hospital.

