Fulton Street Party celebrates revitalization of downtown Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fulton Street Party will be returning to downtown Fresno on Saturday with live music, food, drinks and more to celebrate the ongoing revitalization of the downtown area.

Program Manager of the Downtown Fresno Partnership Jazzmine Young says downtown Fresno has grown substantially since last year.

“We’ve seen recently just eight new additional businesses in downtown alone and we still have plans to grow,” Young said. “We have a lot to show off this Saturday,”

Young said the Fulton Street Party is in celebration of Fulton Street being reopened from the walking mall it used to be prior to 2017. She said the event will celebrate not only the businesses on Fulton Street but also the community that makes downtown Fresno the place it is today.

“We have it all in order to really show our love for downtown Fresno and for Fulton Street,” Young said.

The Fulton Street Party will take place from noon until 9:00 p.m. and is a family-friendly event. Fresno residents can expect roads to be closed from Inyo to Fresno streets during the celebration.