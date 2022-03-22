FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The accused killer of Missy Hernandez pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Ramon Jimenez was arrested in January on suspicion of killing Hernandez.

Jimenez will remain behind bars, the judge granted no bail. Some of Hernandez’s friends say that they want to continue to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“This is a perfect example of what domestic violence can lead to and the more awareness we can get out there the better,” a friend of Hernandez, Len Rivers said.

The prosecution was able to convince the judge that Jimenez was a “flight risk” to flee, due to his family in the area, and his father who is in Mexico.

“I think they we right to put no bail because we don’t know what’s going to happen or what he would do and it’s an open case so we still need answers,” a friend of Hernandez, Salina Barbo said.

Friends of the 30-year-old Henandez showed up at the arrangement to show support.

“There’s always red flags and there’s always signs,” Barbo said.

“Maybe this could be something where it can be an awakening for somebody,” Rivers said.

Charity Susnick from the Marjaree Mason Center says there were six homicides connected to domestic violence in the valley last year.

“Domestic violence, it can be mental, emotional, psychological, and when it gets to that physical abuse period that’s when it’s at its most dangerous,” Susnick said.

Hernandez was last seen on Dec. 17th with Jimenez, her body was later found on Jan. 8 at the bottom of an aqueduct after a 40-day search.

“We want victims who are feeling uncomfortable in those relationships to reach out to us when they have those first signs of domestic violence,” Susnick said.