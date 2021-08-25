Friends mourn 24-year-old security guard shot and killed at Fresno motel

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A young life was cut short Tuesday after police said 24-year-old Philip Frusetta was shot and killed while working security for the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Griffith.

“He was doing his job. He was doing his job and it caused his death, and it’s just heartbreaking to know that now he’s gone,” Jessica Menera a friend and former coworker said.

Menera says Frusetta was happy and full of life.

He leaves behind a young son, whose mother 22-year-old Mina Serrano was also tragically killed in a car crash two years ago.

Menera called it a heartbreaking situation and says Frusetta was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You’re going out there to work, to provide for your family and you don’t know if you’re going to come back or not, you know? And it’s just coming to a point where it’s enough. You know? We need to do something about this crime,” Menera said.

According to police Frusetta was responding to a verbal exchange between a group of people on the second level of the motel. Police don’t believe there was a physical fight but said someone fired one shot hitting Frusetta in the chest and he died on scene.

Frusetta was an unarmed guard for Black Python Security.

“They have a difficult job. Many of them are unarmed and even if they are armed I’m sure that certain individuals in the community look at them differently than somebody in law enforcement,” Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department said.

This is the city’s 49th homicide compared to 26 at this point last year and the second homicide at this particular Motel 6 in just over two years.

Police said within the last three weeks they’ve doubled the number of gang suppression teams on the streets from two to four trying to curb the violence.

Officers said there’s surveillance video of the incident and they’re trying to use it to identify suspects. They’d also like to talk to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives: Detective Ryan Rockwell at (559) 621-2448 or Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621-2427 and reference Fresno PD Case# 21046128