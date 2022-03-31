FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A controversial ordinance goes into effect on Thursday in the City of Fresno. Beginning March 31st, anyone who enters a buffer zone during a homeless encampment clean-up could face a $250 fine and misdemeanor charges. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the city, arguing it goes against everyone’s rights.

Critics say the new restrictions are unfair.

“My concern is their personal property being thrown away,” said homeless advocate and founder of We Are Not Invisible, Dez Martinez. “I’ve seen blankets being ripped off people ’cause they didn’t move fast enough.”

The ordinance was approved in January. Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Luis Chavez proposed it.

Chavez said the city gives people at encampments at least one day notice. He said the ordinance is about safety.

“When our crews are out there working, they’re oftentimes dealing with hazmat material,” he said, adding that includes human waste and used needles.

The District 5 representative said activists are welcome to visit encampments ahead of a cleanup to help people pack and leave.

“But then once that is cornered off, we do want to make sure that it’s safe for the city personnel, the cleaning crews, and more importantly the folks that might be bystanders. We operate sometimes heavy machinery,” said Chavez.

The ACLU is suing the city, arguing the ordinance prevents advocates and media from watching how the homeless are treated.

“You shouldn’t be mad if you’re doing everything right and I just feel this is a tactic they’re going to use to keep Dez and other advocates out of these sweeps,” said Martinez.

Chavez said people are still welcome to come out to clean-ups and watch or record from afar, as long as they don’t go into the buffer zone. However, he said there is no specific guideline that says how much distance that buffer zone puts in between the encampments and people on the other side. Chavez said it’s based on whatever’s safe to do for each site.