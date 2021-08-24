Fresno’s Central Unified superintendent resigns following arrest

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado stepped down from his role during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The announcement was made in closed session at Central High East.

The board thanked Alvarado for his service and briefly spoke about his time with the district.

“The governing board took action to enter into a resignation and settlement agreement with Superintendent Andrew Alvarado,” Yesenia Carrillo the board president said.

The announcement followed Alvarado’s arrest earlier this year. Carrillo read a joint statement from the board and Alvarado.

“Mr. Alvarado assisted the district in successfully navigating operations through a global pandemic by providing valuable resources to district children and community,” she said.

Alvarado was arrested in June on felony domestic violence charges. Police said the victim called 9-1-1 to report he was pushing her and throwing things at her.

Days later he was placed on paid administrative leave with the CUSD board vowing to launch an administrative investigation into the arrest. Assistant Superintendent Ketti Davis was tapped as acting superintendent.

Earlier this month the Madera County District Attorney’s office announced they would not pursue charges against Alvarado. But the board said he would remain on paid leave.

Following the news of his resignation Tuesday callers expressed mixed feelings on Davis taking over his spot.

“Make her a full superintendent of schools because that’s what she needs now. Not this ‘acting’ I want her to be full,” one caller said.

“I want to talk about Ketti Davis as well and I don’t think that she is a good fit for the district either. I’ve had personal encounters with her,” said another caller.

Alvarado had been with the district since 2018.

He issued a joint statement with the district: