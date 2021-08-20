Fresno woman was driving as fast as 100 mph on a 25 mph road with a child before crashing, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Four people, including a five-year-old and an infant, were sent to the hospital after a Thursday crash police say was caused by excessive speeding.

Police say the child was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital and is now in critical but stable condition, the infant is in stable condition. That child was not sitting in a child seat at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police say Zhane Hunter, 22, was driving her Kia sedan south on Fresno Street at speeds of 80 to 100 mph in a 25 mph zone.

According to investigators, Hunter struck another car that had just pulled away from a stop sign at the intersection of Normal and Fresno streets. The male driver of the second vehicle had an infant in the back of the car, police say.

Police say this incident was not an organized street race, though initial reports stated that two cars had been street racing prior to the crash. The investigation revealed that witnesses reported a second car speeding alongside the Kia, but that car was not involved in the crash.