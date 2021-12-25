Fresno woman cooks Christmas dinner for neighbors spending holiday alone

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno woman didn’t have anyone to spend Christmas Day with. Instead of being by herself, she decided to cook Christmas dinner for everyone in her apartment who also didn’t have any place to go.

For Naomi Sisk, this year’s Christmas could have been lonely.

“My family’s not here with me and my daughter’s back in Tennessee,” explained Sisk.

Instead, she decided to cook dinner for people who might not have anyone else to spend the holiday with. Inviting anyone in her Fresno apartment building to take a plate and get to know each other.

And it’s not the first time she’s cooked for a crowd.

“For Thanksgiving, I just couldn’t get in the mood. So why not do something for all the people who don’t have families?” asked Sisk. “So I did a Thanksgiving dinner, like I did now, and took it downstairs, for the security guards that work here and anyone that didn’t have family that came in and out.”

This Christmas, she did it again by making two cakes, two pies, a turkey, and plenty of sides. Enough for any of her neighbors in need.

“Anyone who doesn’t have a family, who’s alone, they’re welcome to come down and get a plate,” Sisk said.

Sisk says she knows it can be lonely over the holidays for anyone who feels like they don’t have someone, so it’s her mission to keep anyone from feeling that way.

“It’s not what you give, it’s the thought that counts, It’s not about money it’s what’s in your heart,” said Sisk.