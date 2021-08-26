Fresno Unified Trustee Slatic on chaotic board meeting: ‘They are trying to silence me’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The voice of Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic dominated the Fresno Unified school board meeting on Wednesday.

Sharing a list of grievances, including school safety and COVID-19 concerns, Slatic continued to speak over fellow board members and parents. It forced the meeting to end prematurely.

“They are trying to silence me from whistleblowing and speaking about the district’s coverups of firearms incidents on campus,” said Slatic.

Slatic said the board knew what was coming before the meeting began.

“As I told them in advance, I’m going to conduct my interactions with the superintendent here during board superintendent communications because you’ve removed my ability to do it in a normal meeting setting, and I proceeded to do that,” said Slatic.

“He’s been in office 141 weeks. Over that same span, either myself as superintendent, David Chavez our chief of staff, or Patrick Jensen our administrator in the office of the superintendent, have met with him 169 times over that 141-week span,” said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson. “So any narrative that we’re not meeting with him on a regular and ongoing basis is just not true, quite frankly.”

Nelson referred to Slatic’s stunt as “political theatrics” and said that behavior distracts from the pressing issues at hand.

“We have to be about trying to get kids back during a pandemic,” said Nelson. “We have very little time or inclination to mess with political theater playing itself out in board rooms across America.”

The items that were not discussed at Wednesday’s meeting will be added to the agenda for the next school board meeting, scheduled for September 8, and the trustee remarks will be moved to the end of that meeting.