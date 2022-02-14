Fresno Unified board to increase security following chaotic end to meeting

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Big security changes are being implemented at the next Fresno Unified School District board meeting.

Board president Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas made a request for more security from the Fresno Police Department and added metal detectors after a chaotic back and forth between board trustees and several speakers two weeks ago.

From here on out, new rules at in-board meetings will include eliminating the portion of the meeting dedicated to communications to and from trustees and the superintendent in open sessions.

Other changes include moving the public comment period reserved for residents to address the board on any topic to the end of the meeting.

“If we need to implement additional security measures to make sure people feel comfortable coming and telling us their comments concerns and participating in this democratic process, then that’s what we’ll do,” explained Jonasson Rosas.

Trustee Terry Slatic says at the next meeting he will push to restore board of superintendent communication and public communication to the front of the meeting, where he says it belongs.

“We can’t have metal detectors on our school sites but she wants them there for her, we can’t have police at our school sites but she wants them there for her,” said Slatic.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening.