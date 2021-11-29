Fresno State forms task force to evaluate the renaming of Henry Madden Library after anti-Semitic views surface

UPDATE: This article has been corrected. The original article stated that the Henry Madden Library will be renamed. Instead, the university will form a task force to evaluate the possible renaming of the library.

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State has announced that it form a task force to evaluate the renaming of Henry Madden Library following the discovery of papers written by Madden expressing anti-Semitic views and Nazi sympathy.

University President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval put out a statement Monday addressing the change. In the statement, Jimenez-Sandoval wrote in part, “my senior leadership team and I were made aware that Henry Madden held deeply anti-Semitic views and Nazi sympathies, as reflected in his own writings and papers, which are housed in our Library Special Collections. These views run entirely contrary to Fresno State’s core values of diversity, equity and inclusion and the efforts of our campus community to live by those values.”

According to the statement, the papers written by Madden containing his views were donated to the library in 1982, as part of a special collection of writings and were sealed until August of 2007.

The nature of some of Madden’s writings came to light while Dr. Bradley W. Hart was researching for a 2018 book project titled, “Hitler’s American Friends.”

Michael Lukens, executive director of Governmental Relations, will chair a university task group that will look into finding a new name for the library.

The library has been named Madden Library since 1981.