FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea for more military aid to help stop the Russian invasion during a virtual address to the United States Congress on Wednesday.

“The American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive,” President Zelenskyy said during the address.

President Joe Biden responded to his plea, saying the U.S. is going to send an additional $800 million dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, including more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons, and drones.

Democrats and Republicans remain united on further support for Ukrainians but are still split on whether to send them polish fighter jets. President Biden calls the idea too risky.

Despite the uncertainty, John Farrell, a history professor at Fresno State, says he thinks Zelenskyy’s speech was effective at challenging the American people to unite in the fight for democracy in Ukraine.

“He’s doing a very good job I think of talking to the world, and also the American people about the importance of fighting for what Ukraine stands for, generally, which is Democracy and so forth,” explained Zelenskyy.

While Farrell says he thinks the U.S could be doing more to help Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s request for putting a no-fly zone into effect could prove to be too dangerous.

“We are presently trying to support Ukraine against another nuclear power with great military capabilities, in spite of the fact that Putin’s army has shown itself to be human and not superhuman,” Farrell explained. “It’s a dangerous situation that we’re in right now.”

Zelenskyy received an overwhelming show of support during his speech to Congress, with several standing ovations from U.S. lawmakers.