FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s President sat down for a one-on-one interview with our station on Friday to address claims about the University’s culture, sexual harassment complaint allegations, and Title IX policies and procedures.

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said while this has been a challenging time for the University, he believes this is a time for the University to step up, take accountability, and find a pathway forward.

“We have learned to directly face reality, learn from what is happening, and then address the shortcomings and the opportunities we have,” said Jiménez-Sandoval.

Jiménez-Sandoval promised change just two months after Fresno State came under fire for a series of USA Today articles. Fresno State documents show Dr. Joseph Castro and the University paid former VP of Student Affairs Frank Lamas $260,000 and wrote him a letter of recommendation despite several sexual harassment complaints and a Title IX investigation for his resignation.

“We want a system that is accountable to the people but is also accountable to the leadership as well,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “The leaders are accountable for what they are providing to the community.

Castro has resigned as CSU Chancellor and the CSU is undergoing a systemwide assessment. Jiménez-Sandoval also called for a Fresno State Task Force to be created to address Title IX policies and procedures.

“I want to know what is going on and then move forward with a system that is very concrete,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “I am very confident that we will move forward with a leading model for the CSU.”

The 20 person task force is made up of students, staff, and community members. Chair Bernadette Muscat is the Dean of Undergraduate Studies at Fresno State. She said the task force will have its first meeting in two weeks and will have a list of recommendations in the summer.

“There is a culture on our campus that is changing under the leadership of our president,” said Muscat. “One to be open, one where they can come forwards, one that they know that they belong, they are comfortable, one where they can speak their truth.”

Jiménez-Sandoval said the University will be transparent about the entire process and if you want to share feedback on the process you can do that here.

The full interview can be seen below.