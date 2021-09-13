Fresno State partners with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for blood cancer awareness month

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno State is shining a light on blood cancer during September’s blood cancer awareness month. The Larry Shehadey tower is also being lit up red on Monday and Tuesday to raise awareness about the disease.

“Every three minutes in the United States, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, and that means that over a million people in the U.S are living with, or in remission from a blood cancer,” said Bethanie Mills with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The university has previously partnered with the national organization every September, hosting blood drives on campus.

“It’s really critical to educate our community about the need,” said Taylan Parker of the Fresno State Richter Center.

On Monday, donors can stop by the Smittcamp Alumni house between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the blood drive will be in North Gym 118 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We encourage faculty, staff, students, as well as the greater community to come out and donate blood,” said Parker.

“Our blood cancer patients often need blood transfusions,” said Mills.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society provides support to patients and their families about the disease.

“We offer financial assistance, we offer information about leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood-related malignancies, and we also offer them connection to other patients so they know they’re not alone,” said Mills.

September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“And that’s closely related to us. With blood cancer awareness month we have children that are diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma throughout the valley, and we’re here to work with those families and educate them,” Mills added.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the organization’s website or call (559) 435-1482.