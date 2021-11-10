Fresno police officer killed by wrong-way driver gets highway memorial sign

FRESNO, California (KGPE) –A portion of Highway 180 is being named after fallen officer Phia Vang, who was killed by a wrong-way driver in 2019 near the Temperance Avenue interchange. On Wednesday, family and former colleagues gathered to raise funds for a special sign to memorialize him.

“It’s awesome that people still remember him for who he is,” his eldest song, Corey Vang said. “People still tell me stories of his humor, as well as being interactive with other community members, and being a good friend.”

Soon, drivers on Highway 180 will also get to remember the fallen officer when passing the Temperance Avenue interchange.

“This all started when Assemblyman Jim Patterson started a resolution to name the interchange of 180 and Temperance the Officer Phia Vang Memorial Interchange,” said Stephen Latham, vice-president of the Fresno Police Officer’s Association.

“It means a lot for our family,” said Corey Vang.

On Wednesday, the officer’s loved ones gathered for a luncheon at Eaton Plaza to raise more than $3,000 needed for the special signs.

“We wanted to put together an event where our members could come out here, feel like they were contributing, and take ownership,” said Latham. “An event where we could all be out here and celebrate Phia and what a great man he was, and the sacrifice he made for this community.”

Mayor Jerry Dyer was Chief of Police when officer Vang was killed. He says he remembers his work ethic and community service.

“I still remember the night that he passed and I went over to the house with the family and saw literally hundreds of people coming and that’s the type of individual he was. He had so many people that loved him,” he said.

“It’s one of those things that you never expect, you don’t wanna see or hear and when it happened to my family, it just ruined us,” his son said.

Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi also presented a $1,000 check donation each.

“He’s not forgotten. He was an important member of our family as well as theirs. And I think the outpouring of support from the community at large, even for today’s event two years later just shows what an impact that he had,” said Latham, adding that Vang was one of the first Hmong police officers in Fresno who paved the way for future Hmong officers.

Latham says the signs have already been made and they’re pending approval by Caltrans. The goal is to unveil them by early January.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said he’s also working on a memorial plaque outside the new Southeast Police station.