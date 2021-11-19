Fresno police advise business owners to lock up merchandise as holiday season approaches

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Five suspects were arrested and are now facing felony charges for running into an Ulta Beauty store Thursday night and getting away with $2,000 worth of perfume.

The four adults and one juvenile were arrested a short time later but Fresno police warn business owners and customers this trend could continue.

The Fresno Police Department said Friday afternoon that the merchandise taken on Thursday night had tracking devices on it, and although it was returned, the trend of running into stores like this could continue into the holiday season.

Kaycie Tyree said she visits the Ulta Beauty store frequently. She was shocked to learn that just 24 hours ago five suspects made away with $2,000 worth of merchandise.

“I don’t know that’s crazy. If you want something like that you should work hard and pay for it yourself,” Tyree said.

Fresno police said the disturbing grab-and-go trend could get worse as we near the holidays. Felipe Uribe with the Fresno Police Department said it’s important for business owners to keep merchandise locked on high security this time of year.

“If you have high-value items keep them behind locked and secured storage containers. Do not display full boxes with merchandise on your countertop.”

As for customers who happen to be there when thefts like this occur, Uribe encourages them to be good witnesses and remember all that they can.

“Observe, make notes. Make a mental note of any details, of physical description, clothing descriptions,” he said. “If you see a vehicle leave the area with suspects, plates, even if you remember the last three digits of a license plate.”

Surveillance video from a Fresno Ulta back in March of 2019 shows this is not the first time an Ulta Beauty store has been hit.

Fresno police also say this is something they see every year as the holiday’s approach.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.