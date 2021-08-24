Fresno law enforcement mourns DA investigator who died in a car crash outside elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Michael Rossi, an investigator at the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, died Tuesday morning following a solo-vehicle crash at Thomas Elementary School in northeast Fresno.

“He took his job seriously, but he always had a smile, always said ‘Hello’ to everybody, I never saw Mike have a bad day,” said Pat McPherson, chief investigator with the Fresno County DA’s Office.

“You know it’s just such a loss. Such an unexpected loss, I mean he is 49 years old, that’s young.”

McPherson met Rossi when he joined the office in January of 2020 as a special investigator.

“Always had a good attitude, even in the darkest times last year like everyone experienced, and he just kept plugging along and I just really appreciated what he brought to our office, and what he brought to this community,” said McPherson.

Rossi’s law enforcement experience spanned more than two decades.

He first joined the Fresno Police Department in 1999, where he was a welcoming face to new recruits like now Lt. Paul Cervantes.

“He is going to be sorely missed, he was a great employee and a great friend to be quite honest with you,” said Lt. Cervantes.

Rossi leaves behind his wife and three children.

“His wife Amanda is just heartbroken along with the rest of the family, it’s been a terrible day,” McPherson explained.

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said, “Today our DA family lost a wonderful man, investigator Mike Rossi. Our hearts are broken and we are praying for mike’s wife Amanda and his children as they mourn the loss of this wonderful human being.”

“When we lose one, we lose a real big part of the community. Just keep his family, his self and our office in thoughts and prayers,” said McPherson.