Fresno industrial park could bring in thousands of jobs and millions of tax revenue

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A new industrial park could be coming to Fresno County.

The almost 3,000-acre park would be located off the 99 on Peach Avenue.

“We really looked at that in the last five years the businesses that we have had to turn away,” said Fresno Economic Development Corporation Director Lee Ann Eager. “What has that looked like for the last five years and it has been hundreds, and it has been because we don’t have a place for them.”

Just in the last 24 months, Sunrun, Amazon, UPS, Ace Hardware, Ross, and several other companies have moved part of their operations out of Fresno County and into other California cities due to a lack of industrial space.

“We have really been needing, as in other places, a large industrial park where businesses can come,” said Eager. “Whether it be e-commerce, or a manufacturing plant, or those businesses that supply those businesses can start.”

Eager and Supervisors Buddy Mendes and Steve Brandau are pushing for a spot off the 99 and Peach to be that destination.

The plan would allow manufacturers and retailers to build locations on this land, which is mostly agriculture.

It runs from North Avenue to American Avenue and Peach to Fowler.

In total, it would take around 15 years to develop, would have a property value of over $2 billion, bring in around $3.5 million in property taxes for the county annually, and would create over 40,000 jobs.

“This would be a huge impact, a huge impact,” said Mendes. “It is getting very limited on where we can put new businesses when they come in so it is very needed.”

While most of the people at the Board of Supervisors meeting showed support for the proposal, some members of the public cautioned officials about the potential impact like traffic and pollution.

“How do we place industry in a way that won’t further exasperate the future circumstances of these communities,” said a Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability employee. “How do we balance economic benefit without placing the burden on certain people. How do we work with other valley cities to raise the bar and not create the race to the bottom.”

The county board approved a resolution to look into the park but nothing is set in stone. Mendes said it could take a year to eighteen months to get the final approval.