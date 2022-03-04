FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A new COVID treatment that Fresno’s Interim Health Officer said is key to keeping the most vulnerable from being infected is being underutilized in Fresno County.

“People really need to know about this,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “If you are immunocompromised you really should be getting an Evusheld shot in addition to your vaccination.”

Evusheld is a new antibody treatment for people ages 12 and older, who are immunocompromised or allergic to the vaccine.

Studies show it has helped prevent infection for up to six months and the FDA has granted emergency use authorization. Vohra said Evusheld can be used every six months.

“I know they are going to sleep better, both the clinicians and the people themselves,” said Vohra. “Knowing that they have that extra layer of protection and this is a medical miracle that has happened in the last few months.”

Vohra said each week the state sends 150-200 doses of Evusheld to Fresno County but the doses aren’t being used.

“It is very reassuring that Evusheld is available but it is underutilized,” said Vohra. “We actually have so much that we are turning away allocations that the state is giving us because we are not giving it to enough patients.”

Vohra said the low number of providers, and the residents not knowing about the availability is why many doses are sitting on the refrigerator shelves.

In the next few weeks, the Health Department plans to ramp up the distribution to make sure the most vulnerable stay out of the hospital as more restrictions are lifted.



Fresno Evusheld Locations: