Fresno #FreeBritney supporters celebrate as Britney Spears’ father is suspended from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGPE)- In a major victory for Britney Spears, a Los Angeles judge suspended her father as a conservator Wednesday after 13 years of him controlling her life, career, and finances.

The monumental ruling has now brought Britney Spears one step closer to independence.

It was a moment Spears and her fans had waited for. After suspending the 39-year-old singer’s father Jaime Spears as her conservator, the judge named a temporary replacement to manage her financial affairs as the case continues.ADVERTISING

“It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it’s a great day for justice,” said Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart.

Hundreds of fans were outside the courthouse in Los Angeles when the ruling came down Wednesday, including Fresno resident Chris Rocha, who has been involved with the Free Britney movement for years.

“The Free Britney movement knew it was going to be a monumental day, so I couldn’t miss it,” explained Fresno resident Chris Rocha.

Rocha and his fiance drove from Fresno to Los Angeles, bringing a pink poster for fans to sign

“We are trying to get it to her,” Rocha said.

He’s one of the thousands in the Free Britney movement, which has gone from a fan conspiracy theory to reality.

“I’m also a mental health advocate, a women’s rights advocate, and all of those things come into play with what she has been enduring,” Rocha said.

His support hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In August, a video of Rocha waving a massive Free Britney flag outside his Fresno home was re-posted by Britney Spears on her Instagram for her 34 million followers

What was it about this case that really touched Rocha’s heart?

“I loved her as a closeted little boy, I really loved her when I was younger and I never knew the day would come where she would see my support for her the way I felt the support from her when I was growing up, it just meant a lot to me,” Rocha explained.

From fan to advocate, Rocha hopes Britney Spears’ case will shine a spotlight on others.

“There are a lot of other people in conservatives that aren’t Britney Spears, they don’t have a fan base. So conservatorship reform really needs to happen in the state of California,” Rocha said.

Jamie Spears’ suspension is not appealable.

A hearing to terminate the conservatorship entirely will happen sometime in the future.

Britney was not at Wednesday’s hearing but her fans say they hope she felt their love.