Fresno family holds memorial blood drive in honor of daughter who passed away from leukemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With blood donations low heading into the holiday season, one family is partnering with the Central California Blood Center to host a memorial blood drive in honor of their daughter who relied on blood donations before losing her battle with leukemia.

To the Eller family, donating blood, especially during the holidays is incredibly important in helping leukemia and cancer patients who are using blood continually throughout treatments.

Dean Eller says blood donations kept his daughter Jenny alive for years after she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“Blood kept Jenny alive for nearly four years. Her body stopped making blood because of the chemo she received.” Dean said. “Those donations gave the Eller family and this father, four more Christmas’s and four more birthdays…four more years of precious memories for this father to remember for a lifetime.”

In honor of Jenny’s birthday, the Eller family will be hosting the Jenny Eller Memorial Blood Drive which will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Herdon Central California Blood Drive center at 4343 W. Herndon Avenue in Fresno.

Dean said the first 100 people to donate blood will receive an honorary t-shirt that says “Jenny” across the front.

“It’s a really nice t-shirt, but the real benefit of this is that you’re going to save someone’s life, and for the holidays, what better way to give back.”