Fresno County supervisors select new district map

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors held the last of two public hearings on redistricting Tuesday morning.

At the first meeting, the board of supervisors considered three maps that were recommended by the Fresno county advisory redistricting commission.

The board decided at that meeting to move forward with a proposed map, Public map 101b.

Many people in attendance at the hearing, expressed their concerns about the proposed map saying that it does not fairly represent the current Fresno county community and rather protects the current supervisors.

On November 2nd, out of the 23 maps submitted for new redistricting, there were 3 maps the redistricting commission recommended to the board of supervisors.

Among those, public map 101b, that the board decided to move forward with at the first hearing.

“Map 101b is a status quo map proposed by a partisan political operative, it is an incumbent protection plan that keeps almost everything the same, empowering the few at the expense of many,” said one of the community members.

After hearing the proposed map amendment options, the board made a motion on County map D, in a 4 to 1 vote, to bring it to the next supervisors meeting, scheduled for December 14th.