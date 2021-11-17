Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims speaks on how deputies, other agencies are working to make communities safer

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are working to keep gang members, drugs and other criminals off the streets as Fresno County has seen a rise in gun-related crimes.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims says homicide rates in Fresno County are trending downward, but gun-related crimes such as shooting from a vehicle or brandishing a firearm have increased throughout the area.

“We are working very hard to get guns off the streets that are in the hands of those who commit crimes,” Sheriff Mims said.

One example Sheriff Mims touched on was “Operation Safe Neighborhoods”, a multi-agency operation that targeted street violence along with violent and influential gang members.

The operation helped remove nearly 200 dangerous criminals off the streets of Fresno and other items such as opioids, meth and marijuana.

“The best operations that we have are those that have multi-agencies involved and that’s so very important,” Sheriff Mims said. “We don’t work in silos, we can’t work in silos, for the of our public it’s better that we work together.”

Sheriff Mims also touched on how state laws have made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to keep communities safer due to the quick release of those arrested for various crimes.