Fresno County man killed after caught in mulching machine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno County man was found dead Sunday after being caught in a mulching machine, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of 9200 E. Clarkson Avenue, just east of Highland Avenue.

The victim was working in an orchard.

It was reported that he was working at the site on Saturday and had not been seen since, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was identified Sunday afternoon as Jesus Barboza Banuelos, 23, of Kerman.

No other information was immediately available.

