Fresno County COVID-related hospitalization down 24% in last couple weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – According to state data, Fresno County COVID-19 related hospitalizations are down 24% in the last two and a half weeks.

Health officials said despite the decrease, hospitals are full as with the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner.

“Hospitals remain very busy, no secret there,” said Central California EMS Coordinator Dale Dotson.

Back a couple of weeks ago when the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose got the green light from the FDA, Jeremy Grenemyer immediately took his two children, six and seven years old, to Valley Children’s hospital to get vaccinated.

“We jumped on the opportunity,” said Grenemyer. “You’re rolling the dice every single day as long as the [vaccine] rates are low, so for us, it is too much of a risk.”

Less than 5% of 5 to 11-year-olds in Fresno, Tulare and Madera counties have gotten their COVID-19 shot.

Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties implemented an assess and refer policy for ambulances three weeks ago. That means that patients won’t be transported if an EMT determines the call isn’t urgent.

Dotson said yesterday, over 30 patients were turned away.

“We do continue that policy and we will be evaluating it again the first part of the next week,” said Dotson.

This week California and the CDC did open up eligibility for booster shots for all California adults and Fresno’s Interim Health Officer is recommending it.

“If it has been more than six months since Pfizer or Moderna COVID shot then you want to get your COVID booster right away,” said Vohra. “And only two months for Johnson and Johnson.”

Vohra had these tips to reduce COVID-19 transmission rate during the holidays: