Fresno business owners feel impact of record-high gas prices across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – California gas prices hitting a record high and as pump prices surge, local businesses across our area, responsible for delivering goods are feeling the pinch.

According to Triple A, the average gas price in California is $4.68/ gallon.

We caught up with a local Fresnan who says he enjoys riding his motorcycle, but the recent pump prices, are giving people like him a headache.

“I never thought I’d see the day that I could put 20 bucks in my motorcycle tank.”

In many areas of Fresno, gas prices fall slightly below average but surpass $4.40 at some gas stations.

Sarkis Gevorkyan owns 525 Pizza in Fresno.

He says on average, they do about 20 pizza deliveries a week and he’s hopeful he won’t have to make any price adjustments to his delivery costs as gas prices go up.

“If it goes up any more, I might need to eventually, but I also have to consider making it affordable for our customers,” says Gevorkyan.

Gevorkyan says the increase in gas prices can end up having a direct impact on his customers.

“At the same time, it’s hard to bring the cost up to the consumers because then you lose customers, a struggle, but we have to make it work,” says Gevorkyan.

He adds that many of his distributors’ prices have also gone up and he’s having to adjust and hopes to keep delivery costs low so that his customers won’t have to pay the price.

“As gas prices go up, we have to go up to raise those prices to account for that loss,” says Gevorkyan.