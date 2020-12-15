First Fresno County allocation of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive Tuesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – All 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Fresno County was allocated as part of this first distribution are set to arrive at the county Department of Public Health by Tuesday, said Joe Prado, the county’s community health division manager.

“It’s great for the community, great for public health to have another tool in our toolbox,” said Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in the county.

After they arrive at the Department of Public Health – where they have the capability to store up to 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses – Prado says staff will then distribute them to the hospitals.

Some hospitals have the ability to store the doses themselves. The health department will be storing the doses for those who don’t have the ability to do so. The department has already received requests from some hospitals to deliver doses Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’d say shortly thereafter you should be able to see vaccine getting into some of our healthcare workers,” Prado said.

Gov. Newsom tweeting on Sunday “Hope has arrived,” as doses began to arrive in the state.

Here is the #COVID19 vaccine — starting to arrive in hospitals across the state. pic.twitter.com/fgSDVy2hit — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 14, 2020

In Tulare County, Carrie Monteiro with the county’s Health & Human Services Agency, said the close to 3,000 doses they’re expecting will arive in the next day or two.

Those doses will be divided into three cases – one will go to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, another to Sierra View Medical Center, and the third one to the county’s health department.

The health department will distribute the third case of doses to those who care for residents and live inside skilled nursing facilities.

Health experts say it will be months before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

Prado on Monday asked the community for patience.

“Meanwhile, social distancing, reducing social gatherings, those are key metrics that we really need to adhere to,” he said.

He added that the county is expecting 14,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December. The Modera COVID-19 vaccine still has to be approved by the FDA.