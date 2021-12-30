First day of festivities at Hmong New Year celebration in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The first day of festivities at the Hmong New Year celebration in Fresno kicked off at the fairgrounds on Thursday.

The biggest Hmong New Year celebration in the world will come with a few changes this year after the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Following recommendations from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the event will be four days as opposed to the pre-pandemic week-long celebration.

The event is enjoyed by both visitors coming from out of state and local members of the Hmong community who look forward to the event year after year – like Cheeseng Moua.

“Coming to this event just means getting in touch with our roots and our culture really,” says Moua.

“It’s just about the clothes, food, people, it’s the time of year where everyone can see each other and come out with our best outfits.”

Visitors were adorned with traditional clothing and warmed up with Khao Piak, a traditional Laotian chicken noodle soup.

A vaccine clinic was available for free for those who attended the event. Those 12 years of age and older who received their first, second, or booster shot were also given a $50 gift card.

The event runs until Sunday. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m and ticket information can be found here.