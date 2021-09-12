Family pleads for answers in Strathmore cold case murder 15 years later

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – On the night of September 1, 2006, 68-year-old Maria Sanchez was working at the convenience store she owned in Strathmore when she was shot and killed during a robbery, leaving behind a husband and seven children.

“I know that there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her,” said Maria’s daughter Adelaida Sanchez. “Even after the store sold, every afternoon at lunchtime I would still drive by because it just reminds me of mom.”

Now, 15 years later, the murder case remains unsolved.

“I don’t know what closure is because it hasn’t happened yet,” said Adelaida.

“That’s what we want,” said Maria’s niece Regina Avalos. “All our family members are passing away with not having any closure so that basically is what we want is for somebody to speak up and say something.”

Maria’s family said it’s scary to know that a murderer is still living free, possibly in their own community.

“How many other people have they taken since my mother? Because it’s been 15 years,” said Adelaida. “I just, I don’t think that a person that could take a life like my mother’s life won’t do it again if they got the opportunity, for just a few hundred bucks.”

If you have any information about the murder of Maria Sanchez, call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.