Family of five killed in Dos Palos house fire

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — A family of five was killed in a house fire Thursday in a rural area of Dos Palos in Merced County.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies and CAL Fire arrived at the home near Batten Road and Julip Avenue around 5:00 a.m.

They found two adults and three children already dead inside the home.

Authorities identified the victims as Ruben Andrade, 40, Juana Yanez, 35, Christopher Andrade, 11, Judith Andrade, 4, and Hector Andrade, 1.

“CAL Fire has relayed to me that they believe this is possibly an accident, a non-intentional accident,” said Dep. Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s office. “There doesn’t appear to be any foul play whatsoever.”

Deputies said two people tried to help get the family out of the house.

“There’s a total of two or three houses right here in this area, so I think we had two people coming from other houses to help that family,” said Dep. Allen. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for respect for the family’s privacy.