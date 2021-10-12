Family mourns father killed by single shot fired outside of Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family mourned the loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who was shot and killed Monday night in central Fresno.

The victim, 61-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez, was watching television with his wife when a single bullet fired from outside struck and killed him.

Lt. Larry Bowlan said the bullet pierced the family’s metal mail slot.

“That thing, a couple inches one way or the other, it would have struck that brick and probably not penetrated the wall,” he said.

Ramirez’s family was too emotional to go on camera but talked about what type of man he was and how much he’ll be missed.

They said he had been married for nearly 30 years and previously made food for the county jail.

In a statement, his daughter wrote:

“Last night my family suffered a great loss . The loss of my father Gonzalo , in a horrible way he didn’t deserve. I cant believe he’s gone. It doesn’t feel real. I still expect him to be at home sitting in the kitchen , smiling at me . He was the most amazing , loving and happy man . All his life my father was a hard worker, a provider. He was a brother, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. Everywhere he went he made friends. I never met anyone who didn’t like him , he was just a people person. He will be missed more than words can express. I’m not ready for a world that you’re not in Papi. I hope your in a better place , where you’re peaceful , resting and reuniting with your loved ones. I miss you Papito . We all miss you and we love you.

– Kazzy”

Ramirez was sitting with his wife in the living room when witnesses heard a gun fire once, the round struck his chest.

Investigators said they don’t know if Ramirez’s house was targeted, or if the shooter may have been looking for a different home.

Bowlan said they haven’t had prior disturbances at the house and there’s no indication of any gang affiliation there, but gunshots are common in the area itself and gang suppression teams often patrol it.

“It’s a very tragic unfortunate incident and again we’re trying to figure out the motive and if this was the house that was truly intended and targeted during this shooting,” he said.

Bowlan said there’s surveillance video from nearby and several businesses with cameras they’re working to contact but at this point, there is no suspect or vehicle description.

Ramirez’s daughter has set up a GoFundMe to help with final expenses.