FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District and Fresno Police Department have increased security measures at Fresno High School after a brawl on campus led to six student arrests.

These security measures include extra officers, staff, and resources for students at the campus from now until spring break.

When Heidi Bryant saw the video of the brawl in the courtyard at the school, she was terrified.

“It reminded me of a riot, no control,” said Bryant. “The school is not staffed and our kids are not protected here.”

Bryant immediately thought of her three children who attended the school, including her 16-year-old Jeremiah, who recently ran away.

“Jeremiah is actually missing and I feel like it has a lot to do with the kids that have been harboring him,” said Bryant.

Bryant said her children were not involved in the fight.

Fresno Police Spokesperson Felipe Uribe said in total 6 students ages 14-17 were arrested and two of them were booked into the Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall.

“We are aware and this is not going to be tolerated in our schools or on our watch,” said Uribe.

On Tuesday, there was a Fresno police helicopter and extra patrol vehicles that circled the campus during the lunch and break hours as an extra security measure.

A Fresno Unified School District spokesperson would not do an on-camera interview but sent the statement below:

“One of our district values is “We Value Positive Behavior”, and fights on campus are in direct contrast with that value. As a district, we prepare and respond with both safety measures as well as social emotional supports. From yesterday through Spring Break we are deploying additional administrative, safety, PD, and social emotional supports to Fresno High. All disciplinary action will respect student privacy.

We want our parents to know that our district and our Fresno High teams are focused on supporting our students both physically and emotionally. Increased PD and Safety presence will continue at Fresno High through Spring Break for the comfort and protection of everyone on campus.“

Bryant said if things get worse she will pull her children out of the school.

“I am just going to play it by ear and I am just hoping that the community will step up and do something for the hurting kids at this school,” said Bryant.

Bryant said her son is 5’11”, and 250 lbs. If anyone has seen him they are asked to contact Fresno Police.