FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – According to AAA, the average price per gallon of regular gas has climbed to a record $5.34, and experts say it’s only going to get worse.

Scott Cain with West Hills Oils distributes gas and oil to farmers and truckers on the westside of the Valley. Cain says the prices climbing over $5 is just the tip of the iceberg.

“The majority of the gas price increase and diesel haven’t hit the pump yet. It’s going up so rapidly even tonight I look at the numbers, we’re talking another 25 or 30 cents,” Cain said.

President Biden announced the United States will ban all Russian oil imports. Russia is the second-largest crude oil producer in the world and is a sizable diesel producer.

Workers with Truis Trucking Inc. say they are already worried about gas prices getting even higher.

“I think it could put quite a few people out of business, especially smaller companies, you know. They can’t afford to be hit by higher gas prices like this,” Recruiting Manager for Truis Trucking Arwinder Basi said.

Oil distributors say with the spike in fuel prices they are concerned people will begin getting desperate and start stealing fuel.

“I’ve seen it in the past, thieves become an issue so we need to be warning our customers, the farmers, the truckers that have big fuel tanks…we’re just starting to see the trickle effect working its way through the economy,” Cain said.