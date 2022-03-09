FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced on Wednesday that it had lost $400,000 as part of a phishing scam in 2020. As the city works to continue recovering the money, business IT experts warn scams like this can happen to anyone.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says the money was lost after someone in charge of paying a contractor for work the city was having done didn’t realize bank account routing information wasn’t matched up correctly.

Business IT experts say there are ways to prevent this from happening again.

“If you don’t have the proper checks and balances in place or the proper training of personnel in place to be aware of these kinds of things, that they can happen and that they are common, then this type of thing can happen again and again and again,” explained business IT consultant, J. Colin Petersen.

Business IT consultant J. Colin Petersen says the City of Fresno losing $400,000 to an online phishing scam is all too common.

“More than 90% of security breaches have nothing to do with the technology, but everything to do with the humans operating the technology,” said Petersen.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says in 2020 before he took office, an employee tried to send money to a contractor building the new police substation.

The invoice looked legit as the city was currently already making payments. Except officials say the employee didn’t send the $400,000 to the contractor.

Instead, it was sent to an overseas bank account in two separate $200,000 payments. A slight change in the routing number on the invoice was all it took for the city to fall victim to the scam.

Dyer says now the city has more safeguards in place.

“Multiple people looking at the invoice, comparing past bank accounts. If there’s any suspicion, reach out to the contractor to verify in fact that is the invoice they sent. So there are steps that are in play now to minimize the chance that this would ever happen again,” explained Dyer.

While this happened before he was in office, Dyer says he’s sorry and wants this to serve as a wake-up call.

“To see that a government agency can lose $400,000 in this method, I think sends a message,” said Dyer.

Experts also say this can happen to individuals too.

Peterson stresses to make sure the method you are using to send payments is secure and to have a healthy amount of skepticism each time you make a payment online.