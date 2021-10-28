EXCLUSIVE: Pool maintenance employee confesses to killing customer’s pet dog after being caught on video, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A woman is mourning the loss of her 16-year-old dog after Fresno police officials say a pool maintenance employee admitted to killing her pet after he had gotten out during a pool servicing appointment.

Video surveillance from the woman’s home shows the employee walking around the property with the dog in his hand for several minutes before he disappears into the side yard.

Shortly after, the man is seen holding the dog’s lifeless body before dumping him into the trash can near the curb.

