Event offering chance to drive a competition race kart this weekend at the Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A free event this weekend in Fresno aims to introduce kids to the sport of karting.

The Central California Kart Racing Association (CCKRA) will be hosting an Arrive and Drive event on Sunday, January 16, at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Those 5-years-old and up will have a chance to drive a competition race kart suitable for their age on a modified track, free of charge.

“It’s one of the few sports where families of all ages can compete at the same time,” explained Thomas Putzel with the CCKRA.

The one-day-only event kicks at 1:00 p.m. and is scheduled to wrap at 3:30 p.m.

All registration spots have been filled, but organizers say may still be opportunities for other kids to drive.

Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy Sunday’s event.