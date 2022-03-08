FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – An effort to repeal Prop 47 failed in the state capitol on Tuesday.

The proposition approved by voters back in 2014 downgrades some theft and drug felonies to misdemeanor charges.

A Republican-backed effort aimed at fighting a wave of petty crime was turned down in Sacramento.

Central Valley Assemblymember Jim Patterson was one of the representatives looking to overturn Prop 47.

“It is so ideologically bent toward repeat criminals, that it really turns its back on repeat victims, and that’s what this committee did along a party-line vote,” explained Patterson.

When the proposition was approved, it raised the threshold for nonviolent felony theft to $950 from $400 dollars. Critics say it encourages people to break the law.

“These thieves by the way are going into these places, calculating that per incident, they’ll take $950 or less,” said Patterson.

Patterson also blamed Prop 47 for the rise in smash-and-grabs throughout the state.

Though some reports show several of those cases involved stolen property valued above that $950 felony threshold.

Data from the California Department of Justice shows property theft overall decreased since 2014. However, some experts point out it is hard to accurately track crime rates because low-level thefts are often underreported.

“All the folks in our community maybe had one occasional slip up when they were younger that often times ended up following them for the rest of their lives,” said Alexandria Ramos O’Casey with Fresno Barrios Unidos.

Patterson says he and other lawmakers will ask for a reconsideration.

There’s a similar bill introduced by a democrat that would also lower the felony threshold back down to $400.

If the legislature approves any of these efforts, it will then go to California voters for the last say.

Patterson is also tackling the rising number of catalytic converter thefts across the state.

He says in Fresno County, catalytic converter theft has increased by 300%.

“The thieves will maybe get $300 because of their recycling of the metals, but it costs the victim of that crime like $2,000 or more to replace the catalytic converter,” said Patterson.

His bill, AB 1653, would bring in a California Highway Patrol task force to address the issue. The legislation would not allocate additional funding for CHP but would tap into existing resources.

“It’s going to add an additional level of cooperation, we’ll have additional personnel, and we will have experienced people who will be able to help design some of the countermeasures that we use,” said Patterson.