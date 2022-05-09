FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The June primary election is now four weeks away as early voting begins Monday.

Voters can visit their local elections office to cast their ballot ahead of the primary election on June 7.

Mail-in ballots should be arriving in mailboxes starting Monday.

Meanwhile, Fresno County officials say there is a critical need for election workers for next month’s primary.

“We’re especially looking for voters who are bilingual, workers who are bilingual to help voters who do need assistance, explained Fresno County Clerk James Kus.

Kus says ballots can be returned by mail, ballot drop boxes, at voting centers, or at the downtown elections office on Kern Street.

You can check to see if you are registered to vote by visiting votefresnocounty.com