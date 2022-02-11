Drunk Driving enforcement to increase during Super Bowl weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies will be increasing DUI enforcement this Super Bowl weekend.

“We are going to do everything we possibly can do to deter that type of behavior,” said Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol public information officer.

“Here in the Fresno area, we have seen a spike in the fatalities on our roadways unfortunately some of those have been directly related to the consumption of alcohol.

Salas said that last year, across the state of California five fatalities were caused by drunk drivers during Super Bowl weekend.

There were a total of 130 drunk driving-related arrests and nearly 100 people were also hurt as a result of impaired driving.

“Not only are you going to spend some time in jail if you are found to be under the influence,” Salas said.”The ultimate is that you may cause a fatality, or you may be the victim of a fatal crash as well so we’re trying to prevent that.”

Locally, Salas said numbers are also up. It was on Saturday, Feb. 5 that five men were killed in a head-on collision on Millerton Road. near Table Mountain Casino.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in that crash.

“I’ve been on quite a while and that is one of the most heartbreaking tragic crashes that we’ve seen just the amount of people who lost their lives,” he said.

Salas said for anyone who is planning to celebrate during the Super Bowl, do so responsibly and find a sober driver to make it home safely.

“If you’re planning to drink even one alcoholic beverage, put those keys away give them to someone who can get you home,” Salas said.